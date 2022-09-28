Yorkshire Ambulance Service prepare to strike over pay

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) faces a strike vote as GMB Union launches a formal industrial action ballot.

Ballot dates will be announced in the coming days.

The vote comes following the a consultative ballot which saw 90 per cent of GMB’s almost 1,500 YAS members vote in favour of a walk out.

Paramedics and ambulance workers are angry over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award, which leaves them facing yet another massive real terms pay cut.

Deanne Ferguson, GMB Organiser, said: “Ambulance staff should not be worrying about how they’ll heat their homes this winter or feed their families, whilst carrying out a crucial service across our communities.

“The service is crumbling, and it is having an impact on everyone - it is only surviving because of the amazing workers holding it together, through good will.

“GMB members have had enough, they are angry - and that’s why they want to move to a formal ballot for strike action.

“They’ve made history with their turnout and vote.