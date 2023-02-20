Yorkshire Ambulance strike: Wakefield ambulance workers join the picket line

Wakefield ambulance workers joined the picket line at the city's ambulance station this morning.

Members of the union began strike action today at 6am, which will continue on until midnight.

A picket line is being held at Wakefield Ambulance Station on Brindley Way, which will be there from between 6am and noon and again from 6pm to 11.59pm across the region’s emergency services, 999 and 111 call centres.

Nearly 1,400 Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) workers who are members of the GMB union walked out in their continuing dispute with the government over pay and conditions.

The union accused ministers of "leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer".

The industrial action follows previous GMB walkouts in December and January and strikes by YAS staff who are members of other unions.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers were among those taking action over a 4% pay increase proposed by the government.

It is expected that there will be significant disruption to local health services during the periods of industrial action – although bosses say a full Patient Transport Service will be provided.

In a statement late last week, Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership said it was really important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

There will be fewer ambulances on the roads during industrial action, with the NHS prioritising those with life-threatening needs. As a result patients whose conditions are not life- threatening may not get an ambulance on Monday, the statement added.

It is likely 999 call handlers will be very busy. NHS 111 call centres will have fewer staff, with longer call response times expected across the system.

People with a non-urgent care need should first seek help from NHS 111 online. NHS 111 is free and they can give urgent advice, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Local services are exceptionally busy at the moment and staff are working extremely hard under very challenging circumstances, said a Wakefield and District Health and Care Partnership spokesperson.

“Given how busy hospitals already are and the potential impact of strike action, we would ask the public to help us ensure that hospitals can focus on their sickest patients by seeking alternative support through NHS111 online where the situation is not life-threatening.

The NHS UK website has more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E.

There are a range of other local services available to meet your healthcare needs, including your GP practice, added statement.

Patients can also get face-to-face appointments for urgent problems and book routine appointments in advance when your own GP practice is closed through the GP Care Wakefield service.

The service is available between 5pm and 9.30pm on weekdays; 9am and 5pm on Saturdays; and 9am and 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

All you need to do is contact your own practice telephone number, even if it is closed, as your call will then be diverted to GP Care Wakefield.

King Street Walk in Centre, Wakefield, is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

You can also call into your local pharmacy for expert advice on many common illnesses such as headaches, sore throats and aches and pains, and there is no need to book an appointment.

For information about a range of local services, including mental health support, please visit the Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership website.