Yorkshire Building Society's Castleford branch to hold workshop offering advice on how to avoid financial fraud and money scams
Staff at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Castleford are holding an event next month providing people with hints and tips on how not to become victims of financial fraud.
The branch, on Carlton Street, will be hosting the session from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday March 22 – and is inviting members of the public and customers to attend.
Building Societies, banks and other financial service providers work hard to protect their customers. Almost £7 in every £10 of attempted unauthorised fraud was reportedly blocked by the industry in 2020.
Julie Taylor, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Castleford, said: “Fraud scams can happen to anybody, but older people are often targeted when it comes to financial fraud.
"By hosting our fraud session, which local Police Community Support Officers will be a part of, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Castleford to raise awareness around this issue.
"We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and the things you can to do to prevent falling victim to fraud and scams.”
Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.
This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.
For more information on protecting yourself from fraud please visit www.ybs.co.uk/security or www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk