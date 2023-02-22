The branch, on Carlton Street, will be hosting the session from 10am until 2pm on Wednesday March 22 – and is inviting members of the public and customers to attend.

Building Societies, banks and other financial service providers work hard to protect their customers. Almost £7 in every £10 of attempted unauthorised fraud was reportedly blocked by the industry in 2020.

Julie Taylor, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Castleford, said: “Fraud scams can happen to anybody, but older people are often targeted when it comes to financial fraud.

Yorkshire Building Society is holding an event at its Castleford branch to keep people informed of potential dangers of fraud

"By hosting our fraud session, which local Police Community Support Officers will be a part of, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Castleford to raise awareness around this issue.

"We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and the things you can to do to prevent falling victim to fraud and scams.”

Yorkshire Building Society is part of the Take Five national campaign led by UK Finance, and backed by the Government, that offers straight-forward and impartial advice to help everyone protect themselves from preventable financial fraud.

This includes email deception and phone-based scams as well as online fraud – particularly where criminals impersonate trusted organisations.