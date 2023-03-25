Over the past month, Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s Easter egg campaign has already seen Yorkshire businesses donate more than 2,000 chocolate Easter eggs for children across the region who may not otherwise receive a chocolate treat next month due to financial hardship.

The charity is now calling for the support of businesses and individuals across West Yorkshire who could join team ‘Easter Bunny’ and deliver the huge collection of eggs to school children in the region.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “A chocolate Easter egg may not seem like a huge treat to many of us, but that isn’t the case for lots of Yorkshire’s school children – hundreds of which have never received a chocolate egg.

Polly Carr, Yorkshire Children’s Charity events manager, with some of the donated Easter eggs.

“The majority of children symbolise Easter with a chocolate egg, and we want to ensure that as many children as possible receive one this Easter.

“Children’s early experiences are critical for their development and it’s important that children see they’re being provided for, so missing out on items such as Easter eggs can negatively impact their development.

“We are calling for any business – big or small – who would like to get involved, either by donating more eggs, or by giving up some of their time to help us deliver the eggs to schools.

“It will make a huge difference to the children we support and help put a smile on their face this Easter.”