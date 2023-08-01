Yorkshire Day: 12 uniquely Wakefield and Yorkshire sayings and expressions

The Yorkshire dialect is nothing if not unique, with locals creating their own unique quips over the years.

To those who live here, there is nothing unusual about the way we speak, but the Yorkshire dialect is often thought of as simple speech for simple folk.

But it has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings, and most of the distinctive words date back to when the Romans left Britain around 400AD.

The Angles laid the first foundations of the Yorkshire dialect and it still retains many old words that have since been discarded from Standard English.

Key characteristics include shorted vowel sounds, dropped ‘h’ and ‘g’ sounds at the start and end of words, and the letter ‘t’ generally being half pronounced, or dropped all together.

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic sayings over the years that only true Yorkshire folk can deliver with such passion, fury and annoyance.

We asked Express readers to name Yorkshire sayings and expressions – how many of these do you use?

'Ow much? We've all said it! Probably more recently with the prices going up massively. It's a phrase heard in Yorkshire while expressing disgust with the cost of everything. It's a cultural joke as Yorkshire folk are known to be a bit tight with their cash. Or is it that we just don't like paying over the odds?

Gerra wash Ee, you are a mucky kid! Gerra wash is another popular saying in good old Yorkshire.

Aye up mi owd cocker A typical Yorkshire greeting, aye up is the less formal way of saying hello in Yorkshire. You might also bump into friends greeting with the phrase 'Nah then, ow do? ' which is a more friendly way of asking someone how they are.

I'm not being funny, but... Used to introduce a statement that you think might offend someone or come across as insensitive.

