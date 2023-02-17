Firefighters Kev Sutcliffe (left) and his brother Mike (right) are taking on an extreme endurance challenge at a Leeds skyscraper in a bid to raise funds for charity.

Kev Sutcliffe, who works for West Yorkshire Fire Service, and his brother Mike, a firefighter with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, aim to conquer the Bridgewater Place skyscraper – Yorkshire’s tallest building – climbing its 24 storeys 72 times to raise funds for The Grenfell Foundation and The Firefighters Charity.

The 24 storeys of the Leeds residential and office block symbolise the height of Grenfell Tower and the 72 times symbolises each life lost in the devastating fire at the London flats six years ago

The military veterans will be attempting to complete over 69,000 steps - the equivalent three quarters of the way to the summit of Mount Everest – in their endurance challenge. The brothers aim to do this as a continuous relay on Saturday June 17, three days after the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire breaking out.

Father of two Kev, 43, said: “We had planned the challenge three years ago but then it couldn’t go ahead because of the pandemic.

"We tried to think of ways we could still do it – such as finding an outside location, but it just wasn’t possible. Then Mike asked me if I still fancied doing it, and I my first thought was ‘I’m three years older than when I first agreed to it – but go on, it’s for a good cause’.

"We both enjoy being active and have done Iron Man competitions and triathlons. This challenge will be a way for us to keep fit while raising money for good causes.”

The duo will be completing their challenge in Bridgewater Place, Leeds, as they climb 24 storeys 72 times to raise funds for The Grenfell Foundation and The Firefighters Charity in June.

Mike, 41, who lives in Doncaster and also has two children, said: “We are both always on the lookout for the next physical challenge to undertake. We wanted to take on an endurance challenge with a difference to raise money for two worthy charities that we respect and have a connection with.”

The brothers both served in the Royal Engineers. Since leaving the armed forces, they joined the fire service and both received the Silver Axe Award for finishing as the top recruit on their respective courses.

Howard Taylor, from Grenfell Foundation, one of the charities the brothers are supporting, said: “We are grateful to Mike and Kev taking on this epic challenge for The Grenfell Foundation and The Firefighters Charity.

"It is essential for both affected communities and on the ground blue light service personnel to get the right support following any tragedy, and funds raised through this challenge will go a long way to supporting this in regards to Grenfell.”

The two Yorkshire firefighters will be climbing Bridgewater Place, Leeds, in remembrance of the victims of the tragic Grenfell fire

John Roberts, Chief Fire Officer at West Yorkshire Fire Service, said: “Kev and Mike are undertaking a gruelling challenge for two amazing and very worthy charities that are close to the heart of all firefighters.

" I'd urge everyone to get behind them and support them in their fund raising.”

For more information or to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keep-climbing72?utm_term=Y4x3aDeyW

