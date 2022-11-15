Eva trains at Pontefract Squash club between two and five times a week, giving up an hour and a half each time to train.

When she begins to train with Yorkshire, she will be giving up two hours a session as the training will be more gruelling.

The youngster, who aspires to become an architect or a sports psychologist when she leaves school, said she was privileged to be able to represent her home county playing badminton.

“I really enjoy being part of competitive sport that allows me to also spend time with my friends. I have worked really hard with lots of training and commitment so to be chosen is a huge achievement for me,” she said.

A spokesperson for the school at Green Lane, Carleton, which is part of Pontefract Academies Trust, said the selection process to be chosen to represent Yorkshire was tough: "Individuals were put forward for trials in York where they trained for over six hours. Coaches and team managers then decided who made the cut.”