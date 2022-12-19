Last week, 17 Yorkshire Housing colleagues visited Lupset to talk to customers, tidy up and spread some Christmas cheer.

Despite the freezing temperatures, staff went door-to-door to speak to customers about what it’s like to live in Lupset and to listen to any ideas they have for improving the area.

During the visit, families got to enjoy a visit from Santa and partake in a wreath-making session.

Staff and residents also talked about the support that's in place to help with the cost of living cris and discussed tips on how to prevent damp and mould.

And they also did a spot of planting on Bevan Place, took part in a litter pick, and provided a skip for customers to throw some things out before Christmas – which was filled to the brim.

Colleagues received feedback from residents who were very grateful for their time and highlighted the positives of living there and things that need improving.

One resident said: “It’s a quiet place to live with a great community spirit.”

The housing association also provided residents with tips and tracks to prevent mould.

And another added: “We think it’s really important that there’s a focus on making sure the right people are moving to the area.”

Team leader Natalie Rogers, who organised the event, said: “We listened to what our customers were saying and we’re committed to improving the local area.

"We’re going to be more proactive and visible, and we want our customers to be proud of where they live.”

