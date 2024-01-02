Yorkshire Prose to headline start of the district’s year of culture 2024

Wakefield Council has revealed that its headline act for the launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024 will be a unique collaboration with Wakefield-born poet Ben Taylor, also known as Yorkshire Prose.

He has written a poem celebrating the district’s unique identity and heritage which will be unveiled at an event in Wakefield Cathedral, to officially mark the start of Our Year 2024.

Ben’s poem is based on contributions from residents across the district. It features popular Wakefield locations that are a favourite of so many, from Yorkshire Sculpture Park to the infamous Pie Shop.

He captures aspects of the district’s heritage, including its Roman connections, coal mining history, and the character of the district in his renowned dialect verse.

Wakefield poet Ben Taylor has written a poem to mark the start of the district’s year of culture

Ben has brought his recognisable poetry style to numerous projects including a Remembrance Day poem for the Royal British Legion, as well as collaborations with brands including Yorkshire brewery, T&R Theakston.

He said: “It’s a real honour to be performing at the launch of Our Year 2024 with a poem celebrating my hometown. I’m so proud to be from a place which has so much to offer from art and history to food and sport.

“For me, it’s the people who create Wakefield’s unique character and charm, and I hope that shines through in the poem. By coming together for celebrations like Our Year, we can meet new people, learn new skills, share our local pride, and give the Wakefield district the time to shine that it deserves.”

As well as this headline performance, the 24 in 24 launch event features 23 other exciting free activities and experiences across the district which take place throughout the day, including an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session at Featherstone Rovers and a Zumba class at Thornes Park Stadium.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, January 13, Wakefield Cathedral will offer a range of interactive activities including print your own tote bags, craft activities and free face painting for guests to get involved in.