Yorkshire Scare Ground getting ready to make you scream this Halloween

Yorkshire’s scream park is back for Halloween 2022 and promises to be the most spine-chilling experience yet.

Designed to thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound and static and moving props, there are five creepy new scare attractions this year at the scream park on Hell Lane, Wakefield, and two horrifying scare zones.

Here’s what will be on offer from Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 31:

WHITECHAPEL

Take the trail of terror through London’s East End in 1888 where crime, murder and prostitution is rife, the dark dirty fog filled alleyways offer no escape as you walk the streets of Whitechapel, beware of what’s lurking in the shadows as there’s a killer on the loose, he goes by the name of Jack! Jack the Ripper!

TWISTED TOOTH FAIRY

Disgraced Doctor D.Cay the demonic demented Dentist from Hell opens up the appointment book once more. Come on inside, and take a seat in the chair – the pain will be excruciating – much more than you can bear! With her sinister sidekick Sister Smile, they will do anything to get to the root of the problem! Your appointment is now – just sit back, relax and say ahhh!

DOLLHOUSE

We dare you to explore the dark hallways of this life size Dollhouse, its haunted hallways inhabited with tormented toys and deranged dolls. Discarded, forgotten and broken, they have come to life and have awoken! Those who enter will be damned – don’t make it out, you will be hanged!

THEY / THEM

In the midst of a nuclear meltdown, crazed scientist Professor Michael Moorhouse unveils his latest invention – the Teleportation Machine! Detached from reality, Mad Mike – as he’s known, has a slew of unfortunate victims ready to travel instantaneously from one location to another! but chaos ensues leaving a lab full of dematerialized madmen! Disfigured! Deformed! There’s no way of telling who They are, or how to help Them.

HUMAN SAFARI

Deep in the misty jungle danger lies ahead, hunters are on the prowl for fresh meat to satisfy their blood thirsty lust! They have become hungry for human flesh as food no longer satisfies them., they are waiting for you, lurking in the distance, ready to make your heads their prize catch. Are you ready to take the Tour of Terror?

FOREST OF FREAKS – SHOWMAN’S REST

June 22, 1920, members of the Rellik Brothers Circus were asleep in the rear cars of their train when it was involved in a horrific accident. A second train went smashing in the Circus cars, killing many instantly. The majority of the dead were clowns and performers, who were buried at the scene, which is still known today as the Showman’s Rest!

UNDEAD CENTRAL