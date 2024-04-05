Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group – Paul Bosworth, Paul Crossland, Sean Curry, Mark Hargreaves, Adrien Harris, Kristopher Jaques, Mukesh Patel, Beth Smithson and Matthew Weaver – will take on the challenge on April 20.

They will attempt to reach the peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough – a total of 24 miles – in 12 hours, in memory of Simon Mirfin, who died in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon’s dad, Stephen Mirfin, said: “Simon’s friends are taking on a big challenge to do the Three Peaks in his honour.

The group of nine friends who first met at Brigshaw High School in Allerton Bywater have reunited to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of their school friend, Simon Mirfin. They hope to raise £5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK, which supported Simon and his family. The nine friends are Paul Bosworth, Paul Crossland, Sean Curry, Mark Hargreaves, Adrien Harris, Kristopher Jaques, Mukesh Patel, Beth Smithson, and Matthew Weaver. Picture: Muscular Dystrophy UK

"This fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK follows the kindness of the many who came to Simon’s funeral and donated to the charity on that day too.

"The funeral gathering prompted the group of friends to honour Simon and take on a challenge together to raise further funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

"My wife and I have total respect for all of them as it’s not an easy challenge they’ve chosen to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Support for their fundraising has already amazed us and we will be there on the day to see them off and welcome them back to the finish line.

Simon Mirfin was diagnosed with FSHD at age 11 and died in September 2023, aged 46. His friends said Simon was very sporty growing up and a big Manchester United fan. Picture: Muscular Dystrophy UK

"It will be a tough and emotional day that will be shared by many.”

Mukesh said: “We didn’t stay in touch as a group, but each of us remained in regular contact with Simon. He was the connection.

“I hadn’t seen the others for over 20 years – we never fell out, but life just took us in different directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It took the sad occasion of Simon’s funeral to bring us all together again and when we got talking, we decided we wanted to do something for him and that is when we came up with the idea to do the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.”

Simon was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) at 11 years of age.

Despite his diagnosis, Mukesh said he was very sporty growing up and a big Manchester United fan.

Mukesh added: “He also loved reading and spending time with family and friends. He was so knowledgeable about many different subjects – I think that’s why we all loved spending time with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was intelligent, forever optimistic, and full of wit and humour.”

The group have been training for the upcoming challenge for the past three months, and hope to raise awareness as well as raise the £5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The charity supported Simon and his family to gain a deeper understanding of the condition and provided advice for ongoing support, future care needs and equipment that would help Simon to be as independent as possible once his mobility began to decline after he turned 20 years old.

Susanne Driffield, regional development manager at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “We’re so grateful to Simon’s friends for taking on this challenge for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s clear Simon made a huge impact on the lives of those who knew him, and despite the sad circumstances he has brought old friends back together who are now helping to leave a legacy for their friend.”

The team’s Just Giving page can be found here.