Yorkshire Water customers to get bill discount after missing pollution targets

Most water companies will be hit by financial penalties because of missed targets, the regulator Ofwat announced today.

Ofwat said that 11 utility companies, including Yorkshire Water, have been fined for missing targets in areas such as water supply interruptions, pollution incidents and internal sewer flooding, meaning almost £150m is planned to be taken off customers’ bills in the next financial year.

The yearly targets, called performance commitments, are a combination of shared targets across the sector and bespoke individual targets on a wide range of issues.

Yorkshire Water customers will see their water bill reduced following the supplier being fined for ‘falling short of standards’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were set in 2019 at the last price review. These are in place up until 2025, when the next price review, PR24, will come into place.

The automatic payments and financial penalties announced today are based on whether companies have hit their targets and are known as outcome delivery incentives.

David Black, Ofwat CEO, said: “When it comes to delivering for their customers, too many water companies are falling short, and we are requiring them to return around £150m to their customers.

“We expect companies to improve their performance every year; where they fail to do so, we will hold them to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The poorest performers, Southern Water and Thames Water, will have to return almost £80m to their customers. All water companies need to earn back the trust of customers and the public and we will continue to challenge the sector to improve.”