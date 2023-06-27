Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin visited Pizza Canoe in Castleford. Image: Rate My Takeaway.

Danny is no stranger to Castleford and has returned to the town to review the offerings from Pizza Canoe, found on 51 Wakefield Road.

In the video, Danny, who recently got married to the Leeds-based bellydancing journalist, Sophie Mei-Lan, was supposed to review a restaurant from Xscape, in Glasshoughton, but was surprised to find that it was closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His editor then told him that he had already ordered him something from the pizza and kebab shop in the town centre.

Danny, who has racked up over 600,000 subscribers on YouTube and 120 million views across over 400 videos, got out his trusted table and chair, and was presented with a ‘munch box’ consisting of donner meat, pork, steak, lamb chops, a chicken and beef burger, as well as two chips, and a cheesy garlic bread pizza.

He enjoyed his ‘massive’’ selection of meat, but was overall left feeling a little bit disappointed.

He said: “The garlic bread is pretty nice, to be fair. It has a nice soft base, a beautiful crispy edge. It has loads of cheese and a load of garlic butter, if you like cheesy garlic bread, this is the thing to have as it is absolutely lathered in garlic butter and in cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then moved onto this absolutely massive box of meat, pork, lamb chops, steak, some kind of chicken, chicken burger, and a beef burger, with a side of chips. The chips are your normal takeaway chips.

Danny had a 'munch box' which included various meats, two chips, some cans of pop, and a garlic cheesy bread pizza. Image: Rate My Takeaway.

“The steak, for me, is a bit overcooked. It looks a bit ropey, to be fair. You’ve got to get it right with a box like this. There is a lot of meat here, but I am not sure if it is quality meat. The pork and the chicken taste the same, the chicken is okay but the pork is too tough. The lamb chops are decent.

"So, I’ve enjoyed the pizza, the kebab meat and the chicken. I think £30 – with the bottle of pop – is value for money. I will give it a nice solid 7/10.”