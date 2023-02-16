Danny has racked up over half a million subscribers on his Youtube channel and more than 100m views on his immensely popular series, Rate My Takeaway, where he reviews takeout meal options.

After visiting Jacobs for burgers and chicken in Trinity Walk, Wakefield, last year, and stopping at Lucky House on Agbrigg Road for a ‘lucky box’ last April, Danny has come back to the city to rate the Pie Shop on Cheapside.

The Pie Shop is only open from 9pm to 2am on Fridays and from 7pm to 3am on Saturdays – and is a firm favourite with weekend club goers.

Three pies and a bottle of water cost Danny £19.50, which he says, “It should be good. You’re looking at it being at least six quid a slice, so they better be good. If I’m honest, I’m not sure they’ll be worth £6 a slice.”

He is served his three pies – cheese and onion, steak, and cottage pie – which he tucks into on his customary pop-up table and chair that he carefully puts up outside the HSBC bank on Westgate.

Danny is known for taking his table and chair to eat takeaways meals with a bit of style and comfort and throughout the video, Danny is stopped by members of the public to ask for a picture with him.

The Youtuber creator enjoyed his selection pie and mash, but was left feeling a little bit disappointed.

Wakefield's renowned Pie Shop in Cheapside.

He said: “I started off with a cheese and onion pie, it is a corner piece, and if I’m honest with you, the pastry is a bit too thick for me. Then, the peas and the onions are great and a nice crunch with the mint sauce.

"The pastry on the steak pie is a lot better. It is a proper pie crust. The gravy is a nice tasting gravy.

"Moving on, the shepherd’s pie, there is mash potato, mince and a bit of peas. It is alright but it could have done with a bit of salt and pepper on the mash – a bit of seasoning – but it isn’t too bad.”

The Pie Shop is run by couple Matt and Charlotte Birch from Sandal, who took over the business in June 2021 from previous owner, Karen Eccleston.

The eaterie is regarded as a cult classic in Wakefield and even sells its own merchandise.

Danny added: “So guys, £19 – around six quid a pie – you know you’ve come out after a few beers, it will be the best tasting pie in the world.

"If you’ve not been, come down and try it out. But for me, if honest and for all the hype around it, I’m a bit disappointed, and as the same as the price, I’m going to give it a nice solid six.”