Bex and AJ’s Barbers, on Westmorland Street, will mark the milestone this weekend with a charity fundraiser after a year of contributing to the community.

Best friends, Amanda Jane (AJ) Hunt, 51, from Ferrybridge and Rebecca (Bex) Kilburn, 44, from Horbury, launched the business on March 26 last year after sharing their love for barbering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-owner AJ Hunt said: "We just clicked when we met. Myself and Bex are the perfect business pair that work so well together.

Bex and AJs Barbers in Wakefield city centre has celebrated one year in business. Picture Scott Merrylees

“We had an opportunity to open the shop and decided to do it. We didn't have much money behind us but spent everything we had to make the shop what it is today.”

A year later, and Bex and AJ’s Barbers, has become a staple within Wakefield, hosting fundraisers and providing a safe spot for vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business offers regular free haircuts, alongside free hot drinks, for the homeless and those unable to support themselves every Tuesday morning as a way to give back to the community.

Recently the kind-hearted pair ran a raffle in honour of Wakefield Hospice, where a seven-year-old boy won free haircuts at the barbers for a year.

The business is hosting a charity draw where one lucky entrant will win a signed Leeds United shirt from the Elland Road club's star Jack Harrison.

To celebrate their anniversary, the shop is hosting a raffle where entrants have the chance to win a signed football shirt from Leeds United player, Jack Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money from the fundraiser will be put back into the business with any extra donations being given to Wakefield Hospice.

They are also hosting a free draw for all customers who come on Friday or Saturday this weekend, with the chance to win two tickets for An Evening with Vinnie Jones at the Metrodome in Barnsley on April 7

"We have always been positive that we will make it despite so many other barbers in Wakefield, we have wonderful customers and we are growing our client base all the time.

“We are a small success story thanks to all our customers and want to say thank you for all the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad