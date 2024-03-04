Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toheed Khan completed his two-year term of office by encouraging others to take his place.

Toheed, 18, who represents Wakefield West, said the highlight of the role was making a televised speech in the House of Commons about the cost of living crisis.The Outwood Grange Academy

sixth form student said: “It’s an important important role and this a chance to carry on the fantastic work that young people have already done in Wakefield,

“Being part of Youth Parliament opens up so many opportunities.”

UK Youth Parliament provides opportunities for 11 to 18-year-olds to use their elected voice to bring about social change.

Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) are elected every two years across the UK.

Once elected, MYPs meet with MPs and local councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates and ensure the views of young people are listened to by decision makers.

The most important aspect of the job is to make sure they represent the views of the young people in their constituency.

Any MYP can set up a campaign and any young person can support it and make a difference.

Toheed was praised by Commons Deputy Speaker, Dame Rosie Winterburn, after being chosen to make a speech about the cost of living crisis at Westminster in November 2022.

The teenager told his fellow MYPs how the UK now has more food banks than McDonalds outlets.

He said:”I did a youth focus group about the barriers affecting young people when it comes to eduction.

“One of the most common concerns I found from speaking to people was food poverty in schools and people not having enough money to buy lunch.

“It was a proud moment to be able to highlight that in parliament.

“For a young lad like me from Wakefield without any political connections, it was surreal to think I was standing in Westminster giving a speech on national TV.

“I think that highlights the opportunity this role gives.

“It reaches out to young people who don’t have any political connections. If you put the work in and put the time in you can achieve anything.”

Toheed said another proud moment was speaking on a motion about anti-discrimination laws at a youth conference in Hull.

He said: “I did a speech arguing that politicians should lead by example and said that they could perhaps be more progressive to address discrimination and not further provoke it.”

The teenager hopes to study for a degree in politics, philosophy and economics after completing A levels.

He added: “I do hope to join the political arena one day.

“I want to represent marginalised communities. People who go into politics can quickly forget who has put them in that position. I would want to appreciate the people who put me there.