You can now apply to be on Couples Come Dine With Me – if you have what it takes

The nation loves sitting down to watch dinner party competition TV programme Come Dine With Me – but do you fancy your chances at becoming the host with the most?

The nation loves sitting down to watch dinner party competition TV programme Come Dine With Me – but do you fancy your chances at becoming the host with the most?

If you’re a whizz in the kitchen, now might be your time to shine. Couples Come Dine With Me is looking for Scottish applicants to open their doors to dinner guests.

What filming entails

You and your partner will host for other couples – cooking a three course meal, entertaining and generally trying to be as charming as possible. Over the course of a week, all the couples in the group will take a turn hosting.

Couples will then score each other based on the quality of their night – the couple with the highest score at the end of the week will win £1,000.

Filming will take place between 23 and 26 July 2019, so you’ll want to make sure you’re free.

What are the requirements?

You must be at least 18 years old to apply. You must not have trained as a chef or worked as a professional chef.

How to apply

Think you’ve got what it takes?

Applying couldn’t be easier – just follow the link here to fill out the application form.

You and your partner will need to fill out standard information like names, birthdays and where you live.

You’ll also need to include pictures of yourselves and be ready to wow producers.