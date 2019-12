Here's one for all you chocolate lovers out there.

This massive Toblerone is more than 12 times the size of a standard bar - and it's been sold online from prices up to £60.

Fancy getting one of these in your Christmas stocking?

At 4.5kg, it measures 80cms, you can get your hands on it from a number of online shops.

Ebay are selling the GIANT bar of chocolate, which they describe as 'a fantastic gift which guarantees an impactful surprise!' for £61.99.

Other sites selling them are Tesco, Amazon, MenKind, Cadbury online as well as many others.