You could win free Greggs food every month for a year if you have ‘Greg’ in your name – here’s how to apply

Greggs is planning to give away a year’s supply of its food to a lucky customer called Greg.

The bakery chain says the chosen Greg will get one free Greggs item each month during 2020, delivered to their door by Just Eat.

While we might argue about Greggs’ definition of a year’s supply, but 12 free deliveries in 12 months does still sound good.

How to enter

Sadly, the competition is only being run in London, Newcastle, and Glasgow, but anyone with ‘Greg’ in their first, middle, or last names in those locations could be in with a chance to win.

To enter, Gregs just need to order any Greggs item for delivery from Just Eat and wait to see if they are picked.

The competition closes on December 10.

Greggs festive bakes

Last month, Greggs announced that its festive bakes would return this year.

Fans of the bakery chain can tuck into the likes of pigs in blankets, Christmas lunch soup and the famous Festive Bake, among a number of hot drinks and new sweet treats for 2019.

The festive favourite is made up of chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing, and sweet cured bacon in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, encased in a golden puff pastry with a crunchy crumb topping.

The bake is priced at £1.55 and contains 453 calories.

As well as a number of savoury items – including a Christmas sandwich, baguette and warming soup – there are a range of sweet options which will be available from 14 and 18 November.

Among the delights are indulgent tiffin bites, made with pieces of biscuit, shortbread and sultanas, enveloped in a Belgian dark chocolate and topped with Belgian milk chocolate.

There will also be an array of delicious novelty biscuits, Christmas cake and a Christmas vanilla flavoured fairy ring bun, decorated with fondant icing and sugar sprinkles.