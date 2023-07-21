News you can trust since 1852
Young Wakefield couple left relying on food banks as they wait six weeks for a £220 refund from Morrisons

A young couple from Lupset have been left devastated and relying on food banks after waiting over six weeks for a refund from Morrisions.
By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Sophie Turver, 21, and her partner, Benjamin Francis, 23, placed an online order on June 7 for a £220 food shop from the Bradford-based supermarket.

They say the order was cancelled by Morrisons a day later – but the money has yet to be refunded, despite them contacting customer services multiple times.

Since then, they have been relying on food given to them by family members and food banks as the food budget from their Universal Credit was spent on the Morrisons order.

Sophie and Benjamin from Lupset have been waiting over six weeks for a refund from Morrisions.Sophie and Benjamin from Lupset have been waiting over six weeks for a refund from Morrisions.
Sophie and Benjamin from Lupset have been waiting over six weeks for a refund from Morrisions.
Most Popular

Benjamin said: “This has made us feel like we can’t shop online again or shop with Morrisions again. It has made my partner, Sophie, more stressed than she already is. I think our order was cancelled because they think Lupset is a rough area.

"We are not all rough and it feels discriminatory. If they don’t want to deliver to Lupset then it should say that online. We are both on Universal Credit and we have a set budget each month for food.

"We have been really distressed by the whole ordeal and would just like it resolved.”

A spokesperson for Morrisions said the supermarket is investigating the situation.

Sophie and Benjamin placed the order on June 7 and it was cancelled a day later.Sophie and Benjamin placed the order on June 7 and it was cancelled a day later.
Sophie and Benjamin placed the order on June 7 and it was cancelled a day later.

"We have been in touch with the customer and as part of our early investigation we believe there has been a technical issue with the card which has led to the order cancellation,” said the spokesperson.

"We will be back in touch with the customer once we know more in order to resolve the matter."

