Sophie Turver, 21, and her partner, Benjamin Francis, 23, placed an online order on June 7 for a £220 food shop from the Bradford-based supermarket.

They say the order was cancelled by Morrisons a day later – but the money has yet to be refunded, despite them contacting customer services multiple times.

Since then, they have been relying on food given to them by family members and food banks as the food budget from their Universal Credit was spent on the Morrisons order.

Benjamin said: “This has made us feel like we can’t shop online again or shop with Morrisions again. It has made my partner, Sophie, more stressed than she already is. I think our order was cancelled because they think Lupset is a rough area.

"We are not all rough and it feels discriminatory. If they don’t want to deliver to Lupset then it should say that online. We are both on Universal Credit and we have a set budget each month for food.

"We have been really distressed by the whole ordeal and would just like it resolved.”

A spokesperson for Morrisions said the supermarket is investigating the situation.

"We have been in touch with the customer and as part of our early investigation we believe there has been a technical issue with the card which has led to the order cancellation,” said the spokesperson.