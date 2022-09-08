Young Wakefield dummer gets the thumbs up from Take That's Mark Owen

Alex was thrilled to receive a message from Mark Owen after playing along to one of the pop star's songs.

The talented drummer from Ryhill was left feeling very proud after receiving a message about his drumming on Instagram from pop star, Mark Owen.

Alex's mum, Sharon, said: "Alex is so excited about Mark Owen's upcoming album 'Land of Dreams' which will be released later this month.

"The minute he heard the first single, 'You Only Want Me', he just instantly took to the drums and started to play along to this fabulous new song.”

Mark Owen gave Alex the thumbs up.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After posting, Mark Owen sent the 14-year-old a message saying ‘Great work!!!! Thanks man!!!!”

A thrilled Alex replied saying: “Thank you so much for your cool message @markowenofficial I feel so proud knowing you have heard me play your awesome song today!! I love your music and can’t wait to play some more of your songs and see you on tour soon.”

And it’s not the first time Alex's talent has been given the thumbs up from Take That.

Gary Barlow told his four million Twitter followers that Alex was "amazing" and "a talent" after seeing one of his videos.

Much to Alex's excitement, last year joined Gary for a 'Crooner Session' where he played the drums while the Take That star sang his original song 'Incredible' resulting in a fantastic duet.

"Alex loves to receive messages from his Take That idols. Every comment and Tweet reply just makes him feel so proud,” Sharon said.

Alex will be seeing Mark live when he goes on tour in the autumn and hopes to meet him.

He also performed at this year's Rockschool RSL Awards Virtual Music Competition 2022.

Sharon said: "Alex attends Mike's Drumming School in Wakefield, where he learns to play both rock and pop music and his Rockschool RSL exam pieces.

"After hearing about the fabulous three-day online festival, Alex began to prepare his entry for this special festival and was thrilled when he heard that his entry had been selected.

"His pieces were shown across RSL Awards Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media platforms."