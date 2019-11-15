Your chance to befriend a child in care in Wakefield

Barnardo’s Wakefield is looking for more people to befriend children in care.

A report published by the charity has shown that more than 1,200 children in care are waiting to be matched with an Independent Visitor (IV). In Wakefield, there are currently seven young people wanting an IV with most of these boys looking for a male buddy.

Care system: Independent visitors remain a constant in a young person's life.

The Wakefield IV service is currently working with Castleford Tigers and Wakefield District Housing amongst others to find these boys a good match.

Kate Pearson, children’s team manager at the service, said: “Children who are in care can have lots of changes in their lives including where and who they live with, having different social workers and sometimes changes in schools.

“Our IV buddies are specially trained to provide emotional support and friendship and are independent of the care system, remaining a constant with a young person, seeing them regularly and sharing experiences.”

For more details, call 01977 552493 or email WakefieldCAPS@barnardos.org.uk.