Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns. From parks to pubs, there’s plenty going on around the district.

Here’s what’s going on and where:

Friday November 4

There's plenty going on across the district for Bonfire Night.

Ossett Cricket Club, Queens Terrace, Dimple Wells Road, Ossett.

Ticket only event available from behind the bar. Family Ticket £16 (2 x adult, 2 x children u16) or adult £6.50, children (u16) £3.50, under 3s free.

Gates open 5.30pm, Fireworks show from 7pm.

Ossett United community bonfire, Ingfield Stadium, Prospect Road, Ossett.

Entrance from 5.30pm, fire lit 6.30pm, firework display 7.30pm.

Adults £7, u16s £4 and U3s £1. Family ticket for four is £18.

Tickets only available online at: https://ossettunitedfc.ktckts.com/brand/events

Saturday, November 5

Thornes Park firework display

Starts at 6pm with a low noise children’s firework display at approximately 6.30pm.

The main firework display starts at approximately 8pm.

There will be a fairground, food stalls, Rhubarb Radio hosting on the main stage, Glowbots/LED Robots, fire performers and musician Daisy Dorothy.

Notton Village Hall & Cricket Ground, George Lane.

Tickets must be bought in advance at www.nottonbonfire.co.uk

Gates open 6pm, bonfire lit 7pm, firework display 8pm.

Cobblers, 2 Knottingley Road, Pontefract

No entry fee.

Bonfire night food served 5pm – 8.30pm, fireworks start 6:30pm

The Rustic Arms, Long Lane, Ackworth

Event starts at 6pm.

There will be a Pink tribute act at 6.30pm, firework display at 8.30pm, Madchester Experience Band 9pm.

Food will be available in the beer garden and there will be two bars open on the night.

Outwood WMC, Ledger Lane.

Tickets must be bought in advance from the club.

Bar opens at 6pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7pm and disco at 8pm.

Rising Sun, Whitwood Common Lane, Castleford

Tickets £7 adults, kids £3.

Gates open 5pm. Light & Laser Show 7pm and the bonfire and firework display at 7pm.

Hot drinks and food also available.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

*Warning this show contains strobe lighting & lasers*

Whitwood Golf Club, Altofts Lane, Whitwood, Castleford

5pm Bonfire lit, 7.30pm fireworks.

Local food & licensed bar.

Knottingley Rugby Club, Marsh Lane.

Free event.

Starts 5pm, fireworks 7pm.

Hemsworth Water Park, Hoyle Mill Road.

Entrance is free. The car parks will be closed on the night with designated parking at the Old Farmers Site and Kinsley Greyhound Stadium.

Starts at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6pm. Fireworks will start at 6.45pm.

Friday, November 11

Ackworth Cricket Club, Wakefield Road.

Funfair, refreshments & fireworks