You're not really from Wakefield if you haven’t done these 21 things

By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:57 BST

Wakefield has its ups and downs but it is these quirks that make it the home we know and love.

From meeting under the clock at the bus station, told someone on holiday you're from 'near Leeds' or ran under the frightening subway at Kirkgate, there's so much that sets us apart from other towns.

You're not really from Wakefield if you haven't...

The bus station clock was the place to meet.

1. "I'll meet you under t'clock"

The bus station clock was the place to meet. Photo: s

Ever forgotten where you'd parked at the Ridings?

2. Lost car

Ever forgotten where you'd parked at the Ridings? Photo: s

Who remembers Tiffany's nightclub?

3. Tiffany's

Who remembers Tiffany's nightclub? Photo: s

Hasn't everyone gone for a Woollies pick 'n' mix before queuing at the ABC cinema?

4. Woolies

Hasn't everyone gone for a Woollies pick 'n' mix before queuing at the ABC cinema? Photo: s

