Youth Council member Daniel wants to change the future for others

Daniel Hopkins - the Wakefield Youth Council member for the east of the district

Daniel, 15, is a pupil at The King’s School in Pontefract and admitted that two years ago an opportunity like this would have been out of his comfort zone.

He said: "It’s important that everyone’s opinion is heard and students should take all opportunities they get to make a change. This opportunity for me could open so many doors.

"I never thought I would be doing something that could change the future for others, but here I am."

Daniel's main emphasis will be on the inclusion of minorities in education and the modern issues they face, bullying and mental health in schools, supporting child poverty, and making school food better.