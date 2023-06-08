Yvette Cooper backs campain for Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield to be given knighthoods

The Honours and Appointments Secretariat in the Cabinet Office coordinates the operation of the honours system, providing administrative support to the independent honours committees that consider nominations.

In her letter, Ms Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, says that as Rob’s constituency MP, she has been privileged to get to know him and his family since he first went public with his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis.

She wrote: “Rob’s bravery has been an inspiration to everyone in our community and his campaign to raise awareness of MND just keeps growing.

"The whole country is in awe of the bravery of Rob and his family, and the phenomenal determination and commitment they and Kevin have shown raising an astonishing £8 million for the MND Foundation.

"Most recently, they attracted global media coverage when Kevin carried Rob over the finish line at the Leeds Marathon after pushing him for 26.2 miles in a specially adapted wheelchair.

"In 120 years of the sport’s history, no rugby league player has ever received a knighthood, despite the incredible importance of rugby league to towns like ours in Castleford and across the north of England.

"I can think of no better recipients than Rob and Kevin to right this wrong. They were both giants in their playing careers and they have been the most incredible role models, inspiring champions and supporters of so many other families suffering from MND who will be helped in future by the work they continue to do.

Rob and Kevin have a friendship like no other.

"I hope you will agree that their incredible achievements are worthy of the highest possible honour.”

The letter goes on to say: “Rob has rightly been recognised through an MBE but the power of what he and Kevin have done means they should be both given knighthoods.

"Can I also urge you to set aside any traditional timescales between honours especially in Rob’s case as he continues to battle against MND.

“Rob and Kevin have been such an amazing force for good, and I fully support formal recognition of the positive contribution they have made to the many thousands of people whose lives are affected by MND.”

Thousands of people have made the call for Rob and Kevin to be knighted.

According to Government guidance, knighthoods are awarded to people who have made “a major contribution in any activity” which is seen as “inspirational and significant”.

Nominations, which can be made by anyone, are assessed by specialist honours committees that decide whether they should be sent to the King for approval.

