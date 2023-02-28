Shauna May and her boyfriend Kieran Martin were 10 days into their three-week holiday in Thailand when Kieran, a personal trainer, fell from the couple’s hotel balcony, suffering an open book pelvic fracture, which caused internal bleeding.

The 23-year-old is currently has external pelvic fixations and can’t move from a laying down position. He needs a second operation to insert internal fixations before he can start the long recovery process ahead before he will be able to sit on a flight to get home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors have advised that they need to fly home by air ambulance, however they have been quoted a cost of between £170,000-£250,000, without any help from their insurance.

Kieran, a personal trainer, fell from the hotel balcony, suffering an open book pelvic fracture, which caused internal bleeding.

Shauna said: “Unfortunately nobody is in a position to be able to afford this. Eleven days post-accident and after an exhaustive and tiring fight with the insurance company, where they are trying to get themselves out of the claim, we are yet to receive a single penny to help.

“We are now stuck in Thailand with no hope and rising hospital bills, we cannot keep up with the payments or afford to get home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than £16,000 has been raised on a Just Giving page, set up to help the couple raise £100,000 to fly Kieran home.

Yvette Cooper is now trying to help the couple get home safe.

She said: "This is a nightmare for Kieran and his family.

"I’m calling on their insurance company to urgently help rather than making things so hard for Kieran and Shauna at what is clearly already an incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve also contacted the Foreign Office to ask for their help. Kieran and his girlfriend are being left in an impossible limbo without any response from the insurance company.

"I will keep pressing to get Kieran and his girlfriend proper help to get them back to Castleford as soon and as safely as possible."