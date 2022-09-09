Yvette Cooper MP pays tribute to Her Majesty the Queen
Yvette Cooper has sent her condolences to the Royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth.
By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:49 am
Ms Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said: "Deeply saddened that we have lost our remarkable, greatly loved and respected Queen of 70 years.
"We owe her immense gratitude for a lifetime of dedication, duty and public service at the very heart of our country - and for her incredible constancy and commitment to us.
"Across our towns people are sharing in the deep sense of loss across the nation. My thoughts are also with the Royal Family who will be grieving for their much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."
