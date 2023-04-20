The night at Dimple Wells Lodge Hotel, Ossett, began with a speech from club president, Chris Booth, which was then followed by a meal.

The main event of the evening was the presentation of various trophies, plaques and certificates to club members who had either been awarded first, second or third places.

There were also certificates for members who had been highly commended or commended for their prints or digital images.

Members of Ossett and District Camera Club with trophies at their annual presentation evening held at Dimple Wells Lodge Hotel, Ossett.

Club Secretary of Ossett District Camera Club, Karen Wiper, said: “These awards were for competitions which have been held throughout the season.

"If you are interested in photography and would like to meet with like minded people in a friendly atmosphere all our meetings are held at The Coach House, Ossett War Memorial Community Centre and the new season begins on Thursday, September 7 2023.”

