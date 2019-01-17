Peppa Pig turns 15 years old this Easter and is celebrating with a new film

Can you believe Peppa Pig almost 15 years old?

To celebrate, the beloved preschool series will be celebrating with a host of oink-tastic events for young fans including a brand new cinema release.

Peppa Pig will be returning to cinemas nationwide this April in an all-new adventure, Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun.

Perfectly timed to entertain the little ones ahead of the Easter holidays, the hour-long theatrical release offers 10 brand new and never-before-broadcast episodes featuring a two-part festival special, complete with new characters and locations.

The release continues eOne’s successful My First Cinema Experience format which offers young children a gentle introduction to the cinema.

Little piggies can look forward to one whole hour of snorts and giggles with songs to sing along to and dances and movements to join in with; making it the perfect cinema outing for pre-schoolers and all the family to enjoy.

Continuing the anniversary celebrations, this spring will also see the return of the award-winning fundraising event for little ones – Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children.

Last year families and nurseries that took part in the event helped to raise an incredible £225,000 for Save the Children’s vital work and since its launch in 2017, Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children has generated a fundraising total of almost half a million pounds.

This year the event is sponsored by The Entertainer(TheToyShop.com) and, to celebrate Save the Children’s centenary in 2019, the charity hopes that even more people will sign up, take part and donate.

Kicking off on May 13 for a week of super fun fundraising, children (and adults too!) can pull on their wellies and set off to jump in muddy puddles – real or imaginary.

Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children is a brilliant way to have fun together and enjoy 15 years of Peppa Pig whilst raising funds to help make sure that children in the world’s toughest places get food and medicine if they’re hungry or sick, are protected from danger and get the chance to learn.

So get excited for a year of celebrations with the release of Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun and snort and giggle just like Peppa and George by jumping in muddy puddles for Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddle Walk for Save the Children with your family and friends this May.