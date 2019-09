A person was cut from a car following a collision in Newmillerdam.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had attended the incident at 12.54am on Monday, September 23.

The road traffic collision involved one vehicle, with one person trapped.

The person was cut from the car and handed to paramedics on scene.

Crews from Wakefield and Ossett attended the incident, which took place on the A61 Barnsley Road between the junctions with School Hill and Wood Lane.