Pervert jailed for sex offences against three girls

A MAN has been sentenced to more than four years in jail after pleading guilty to sexual offences against children.

Russell Booth, 55, was sentence to 49 months in custody at Leeds Crown Court today after pleading guilty to an offence of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two offences of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Booth, from Thornhill, Dewsbury, must also sign on the sex offenders register for life.

His offending took place in 2014 and 2015 against girls aged 13, 12 and 11 and came to police attention after one of the victims disclose his offending.

Detective Inspector Charlie Manson of Wakefield District Child Safeguarding, said: “We welcome Booth’s sentencing today for offences in which he targeted young and vulnerable victims and utterly betrayed the trust of those around him.

“I hope those involved can take some comfort for seeing justice done and from knowing that Booth will now spend several years behind bars.

“All offences against children are treated with the utmost seriousness by Wakefield District Police and I can assure victims that all reports will be thoroughly investigated.”