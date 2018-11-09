Petition to reinstate bus route from Pontefract to Castleford

Bus passengers are campaigning to have an axed service reinstated.

Around 150 people have signed a petition asking for the old 134 bus, which ran between Pontefract and Castleford town centres, to be put back on the road.

The service was run by M-Travel until May 2017, when the company had its licence revoked over concerns that it wasn’t servicing its vehicles properly.

Arriva briefly picked up the service but then decided it was not commercially viable to run earlier this year.

As a result, people living in the Park Road area of Glasshoughton have been left feeling isolated from Castleford, despite being on the main road north into the town.

Although Arriva’s 411 bus ferries passengers between Pontefract and Castleford, that service avoids Park Road and instead travels by the Xscape retail outlet on the other side of Glasshoughton.

Another service, the 187, does travel between Park Road and Castleford, but only via Airedale, to the east.

The petition was put forward to Arriva and regional transport bosses by Castleford councillor Tony Wallis at a meeting last Thursday.

He said: “What people are saying is ideally they’d like the reinstatement of the 134.

“They point out that for all the traffic that goes between Pontefract town centre and Castleford town centre, there’s no direct bus service.

“Failing that solution, they want the 411 to be diverted so that it goes along Park Road.”

Neale Wallace, from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), said the petition would be taken to senior officials in the new year and considered.