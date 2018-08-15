PICTURES: A day beside Wakefield’s seaside attracts over 30,000 visitors to the city

​The seaside swept into Wakefield at the weekend with thousands of visitors packing into the city centre to enjoy the city beach.

​Visitors enjoyed entertainment that included seaside favourites such as donkey rides, Punch and Judy shows, a helter skelter, as well as children’s TV favourite, Peppa Pig, who came along to meet her many fans.

Over the weekend, 32,000 people attended the event – with warm weather on Saturday helping to make it the most popular day in the event’s history.

Castleford and Knottingley are now getting ready to host their own seaside events.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re delighted that thousands of families came along to play in the sand and enjoy the seaside entertainment.

“We’ve still got more to come when the seaside travels to Castleford this Saturday. So dig out your bucket and spade again and come and join in the fun.”

The Seaside in Castleford event takes place this Saturday, August 18 10am to 4pm, with free donkey rides, workshops, Punch and Judy shows, face painting, children’s rides, street entertainment, trampolines and much more.

For more information visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk