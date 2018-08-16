PICTURES: A Level results at Wakefield College

Students from Wakefield College have been celebrating as they receive their A Level results this morning.

One of the college’s top achievers was Andzelika Duda, who earned ABB in her A Levels and a B in her extended project to secure a place studying medicine at the University of Sheffield.

Andzelika said: “I’m very happy with what I have got. I had great teachers that always supported me, and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

This year, the college is celebrating 18 subjects which achieved a 100 percent pass rate, including English, History, ICT, Film Studies, Psychology, Law and Geography.

The college achieved an overall pass rate of 97 per cent, with 58 per cent of students earning A* to C grades.

College Principal, Sam Wright, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see that students at Wakefield College have once again achieved excellent results in both A and AS Level qualifications.

“That there has also been an increase in the number of learners achieving top grades is a testament to the high standard of teaching across all areas of the College.

“I along with all the senior team and governors, would like to congratulate all of our students and staff on their hard work and success.”

The college is also celebrating the achievement of 26-year-old Robert Murphy, who passed the college’s Access to Higher Education course and will now go on to study social sciences at the University of Cambridge.

He said: Robert said: “I had been out of education for few years, but I always wanted to get a university education.

“As a mature learner, the Access to HE programme at Wakefield College was the perfect platform to allow me to realise this ambition. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here and the support and encouragement I received has been a huge help.”

Alongside the A-level success, the college is also celebrating an impressive 23 students who earned the highest possible result in the BTEC Extended Diploma - three Distinction stars.