PICTURES: Ossett Christmas lights switch-on 2018

Christmas came early to Ossett when the town's annual lights switch-on took place on Saturday evening.

A festive market and family funfair marked the evening, before students from Ossett Academy switched on teh lights. Can you spot yourself in any of the photos below?

A Natalie & Fay Church at the festive market inside the town hall.

1. The festive market offered handmade gifts

Outside, a funfair entertained families at the lights switch-on event

2. Fun for all the family

Gifts and festive decorations were up for grabs at the market's many stalls.

3. Hundreds of people visited the festive market in Ossett town hall.

These hand crafted decorations were on sale at the Christmas market.

4. Festive stalls in the town hall

