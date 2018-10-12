PICTURES: Pumpkin festival is well ahead of the carve

Halloween came early to Farmer Copleys this weekend as the annual Pumpkin festival began in style.

The festival offers families the chance to pick and carve their own pumpkins, as well as entertainment including storytelling, face painting and a daily fancy dress parade.

Heather Copley said: “It was perfect, people came in their droves and it was a very good indication of things to come.

“The pumpkins coming out of the soil were awesome, I was quite proud of the quality of them.

“We grow pumpkins of every shape, size and colour you can imagine. Every single pumpkin we have on site has been grown by us.”

The Pumpkin Festival will take place on Saturday, October 13 and Sunday October 14, and from Saturday, October 20 to Wednesday, October 31.