Wakefield market c1979. What do you remember?

PICTURES: Take a step back in time to the old Wakefield Market in 1979

Remember when Wakefield Market looked like this?

We've taken a look through our archives and come across these photos taken of Wakefield Market in 1979 and also a couple from around 1976 and 1980.

Market Place, Wakefield, taken on September 3 1979.

1. 1979

Another outdoor market snap where you could get everything from fruit and veg to clothes and ladies nighties.

2. 1979

The indoor market c1980. Who remembers W Asquith and Sons?

3. 1980

Who remembers walking around the market? Remember Discount Electrics seen here on the left?

4. 1980

