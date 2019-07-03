Plan for £3.3million additional funding to be spent on Wakefield road safety and transport

​Plans to spend an additional £3.3million on local transport schemes and road safety projects are to be considered by members of Wakefield Council's Cabinet.

At a meeting on July 9, senior councillors will also be asked to approve a proposal to allocate £210,000 additional funding from the council's capital grant funding, in addition to the £3.3million grant from West Yorkshire Combined Authority to support road projects.

​Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport at Wakefield Council, said: "It is very important that our road network is safe for all road users, including local communities, visitors and commuters.

"We'll be discussing how this would enable us to deliver a number of smaller scale improvements to transport networks in a way that's flexible and meets the needs of local communities."

The £3.3million of funding comes through the Integrated Transport block which is granted by central Government to local transport authorities - in this region it is the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which then allocates funding to local authorities.