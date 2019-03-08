Plans for £3 million revamp of Castleford Railway Station will go on display

Passengers are being invited to view the plans for the £3.3 million revamp of Castleford Railway Station.

A ‘high-quality’ passenger waiting facility with a ticket vending machine, new seating and a disabled toilet are among the plans to make the station a more welcoming gateway to Castleford town centre.

READ: Musicians fund two life-saving devices at Castleford shopping centre

There are proposed changes to the car park layout to allow for easier pedestrian, cycle and access and there will be sheltered cycle parking.

A significant refurbishment of the subway underpass, including footway resurfacing, plus new wall cladding, lighting and CCTV is also proposed.

The scheme will be funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, subject to approval.

It is part of a £1 billion package of Government investment to accelerate growth and create jobs.

READ: Wanted: 11 people Wakefield police want to speak to

Coun Kim Groves, chair of the WYCA transport committee said: “Castleford station is used by over half a million passengers each year and this number is forecast to rise. It is important, therefore, that we improve facilities for people using the station. This is a scheme that can turn Castleford Rail Station into the welcoming gateway the town deserves.”

A public exhibition is being held, from 8am to 10am and from 3.30pm to 6pm on Monday, March 11 at Castleford Bus Station and Castleford Railway Station.

From this Friday, March 8, people will be ale to view the plans online at www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk