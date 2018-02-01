Plans for medical centre in Leeds revived after 13 years

Long-awaited plans to build a GP practice in a village on the edge of Leeds have been revived after nearly 15 years.

The first plan to create a medical centre, shops and homes in East Ardsley - which currently has no GP surgery - was tabled in 2005, but the developer pulled out of the deal before work began.

Now a fresh position statement has been submitted to Leeds City Council, for the medical centre and up to 16 homes adjacent to Fall Lane, which would also serve residents in nearby Thorpe.

The early plans, by applicant Mr S. Cunningham, will be considered by members of the council’s South and West Plans Panel on Thursday, February 8.

Campaigners began their latest battle for a doctor’s surgery to be built in the village in 2015, when they launched a new petition calling for the plans to be revived. They say the nearest surgeries to the villages - in Lofthouse and Tingley - are up to three miles away.

A report, prepared by council officers ahead of the planning meeting next week, says the early proposals are not “policy compliant”.

The position statement includes no plans for either affordable housing or a public open space, requirements according the council’s own policies.

The report said: “Officers also have some design concerns in relation to the scheme. Members are therefore requested to provide feedback on the questions.”

Eight objections, two general comments, and a further four supporting representations based on the early proposals have been lodged with the council.