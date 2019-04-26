Plans to build for hydro power plant on Castleford river bank withdrawn

A company which wanted to build a hydroelectric power plant on the banks of the River Aire in Castleford says it is weighing up its options after withdrawing the plans.

The compound was initially proposed off Weir View, close to the Millennium Footbridge, which they say could produce enough electricity to power more than 400 homes.

hydro: The plant would have been next to the footbridge.

But after consideration, and mounting opposition, Hallidays Hydropwer has decided not to pursue the plant as it was presented, but could submit a further application in future.

Spokesman for the company, Steve Welsh, said: “We want to talk more with the local residents to find something more suitable in keeping with the locality”

“We are looking to get local people on board and arrive at a design that Castleford, local residents and the renewable energy project can all benefit from.”

“We will try to work it through.”

The Oxfordshire-based company presented the scheme as an ‘innovative means of re-using Castleford’s industrial heritage for the modern-day purpose of generating renewable energy’.

They said river weirs were purposely built to power mills during the industrial revolution.

However, around 50 residents attended a meeting with the company recently, many of which raised concerns and objections.

Ten letters of objection were submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department.

Residents living nearby says the plant would only add to the noise pollution, while flooding was a primary concern.

One wrote: “This area has been subject to flooding in the past and has been very near to that point in more recent times.

“Any interference with the riverbank or river is a potential major threat to residents in the area.”