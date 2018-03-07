Plans to change busy Wakefield roundabout used by 35,000 vehicles each day

Proposals for extra lanes to be installed at a busy Wakefield roundabout have been announced today.

Wakefield Council said it is planning to increase the size of Newton Bar roundabout, north of the city centre.

The authority said 35,000 vehicles use it each day - and that number could increase with housing and business developments either under construction or planned for the area.

Extra lanes controlled by traffic signals could be put in place at the roundabout, which sits at the junction of the A61 Leeds Road and the A650 dual carriageway.

Pedestrian crossings, facilities for cyclists and bus priority areas could also be installed.

The council said the measures will improve traffic flow in the area.

Coun Matthew Morley, cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “I’d like to encourage as many residents and businesses as possible to come and look at the proposals and share their feedback which will be used to help form the final plan.”

People can view the plans at New Southgate Surgery, Buxton Place, from Monday, March 12 until Friday, March 23 from 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm until 6pm.

There will also be a drop in session at Outwood Memorial Hall on Tuesday, March 13 from 4pm to 7pm.

People can also visit ww.wakefield.gov.uk/newtonbar until April 27 to have their say or email comments to transplan@wakefield.gov.uk