Playground opens with a party

A party atmosphere launched a new Walton Park Playground after a ten-year investment.

Parish councillors, their Recreation Ground Working Party and Wakefield Council’s local Councillors Albert Manifield and Faith Heptinstall, attended the brand new play facility on School Lane, along with families who enjoyed entertainers including a princess and magician.

Parish Council Chairman Elizabeth Fairclough said: “Our playground is the culmination of ten year’s investment and planning to provide new equipment for everyone to enjoy by this Parish Council.

“We are proud of this achievement and hope it will be as well used as the previous playground.

“We would like everyone to respect and preserve it for future generations.”

The new playground equipment, including a junior climbing frame with climbing net and fireman’s pole, plus swings, slides, roundabouts and a bicycle track was funded by at £50,000 grant from FCC Communities Foundation with additional funding from the Parish and Wakefield Councils.

District Councillors Maureen Cummings, Faith Heptinstall and Albert Manifield said in a statement: “As District councillors, it is great to be able to work in partnership with Walton Parish Council and the FCC Communities Foundation in supporting the development of this wonderful play area that will serve the community of Walton.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, of FCC, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally open.”