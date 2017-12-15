Poet Laura to make radio debut

A young poet is set to make her BBC debut.

Laura Potts, 21, from Wakefield, was one of three new writers chosen this year to write for BBC Radio 3’s The Verb with Ian McMillan.

She was selected from thousands to become one of the BBC’s New Voices. The scheme is a joint initiative between BBC Radio 3, New Writing North, The Writing Squad and The Arvon Foundation. Laura’s collection of poems which will be broadcast on Tuesday, December 19.

Her work, ‘Sweet The Mourning Dew’, charts the experiences of those living with grief following war in the north of England. Laura will join the Poet Laureate Dame Carol Ann Duffy and Hollie McNish on The Christmas Verb.