Police appeal after cyclist taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' following incident in Wakefield

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Wakefield city centre.

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.
The incident took place on Drury Lane on April 20.

West Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were called to Drury Lane last night (April 20) after the rider came off his bike.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance medics and supporting paramedics also attended the scene outside The Priory.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious’.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Wakefield are appealing for information after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision yesterday evening (20/4).

"The cyclist was traveling down Drury Lane towards Westgate when the pedal bike mounted the kerb and collided with a signpost.

"The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was thrown from the bike and suffered injuries which are believed to be potentially life-threatening at this time."

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the cyclist at the time of or prior to the collision to contact police using the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 1863 of 20/4.

