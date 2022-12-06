Police appeal to find missing Wakefield schoolboy
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager.
By James Carney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
6th Dec 2022, 9:06am
Stanislaw Topa, 13, was reporting missing yesterday evening and was last seen in the morning, in the Eastmoor area.
He is described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft2, withbrown hair wearing a black puffer coat and black backpack. He is thought to also be in school uniform.
He is believed to have links to Leeds.
Most Popular
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Stanislaw’s welfare and are appealing for the public to assist with enquiries.
Call 101.