Stanislaw Topa, 13, was reporting missing yesterday evening and was last seen in the morning, in the Eastmoor area.

He is described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft2, withbrown hair wearing a black puffer coat and black backpack. He is thought to also be in school uniform.

He is believed to have links to Leeds.

Stanislaw Topa

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Stanislaw’s welfare and are appealing for the public to assist with enquiries.