Police are out to catch drink drivers in the run up to Christmas

Every police vehicle in the district has been armed with a breath-testing kit as to help catch more drink drivers in the run up to Christmas.

With the party season approaching, West Yorkshire Police has launched its annual campaign to encourage drinkers to leave their car keys at home or face the consequences.If caught, drivers will be automatically lose their licences.

Chief Inspector Chris Corkindale, of the force’s roads policing unit, said: “On average over the festive period we stop and arrest 10 people a day for drink or drug driving offences.”