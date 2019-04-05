Police called to accident on Ossett's Mad Mile this morning

Police were called to a collision on Ossett's so-called 'Mad Mile' this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called at 9.02am to reports of a road traffic collision on the A638.

It is not believed anyone was injured in the incident.

Wakefield firm fined £1.4m after worker was crushed by machine

Concerns have previously been raised about road safety on the stretch of road between the M1 and the Owl Lane roundabout, which is known locally as the 'Mad Mile'.

The collision added to traffic chaos as motorists faced more than six miles of traffic following an accident on the M1.