Police called to serious collision at Wakefield business park after car crashes through gate

At least one person was injured after a car crashed into the gates of a Wakefield business park.

By Kara McKune
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Roads Policing officers in Wakefield were called to the incident overnight after the vehicle hit through a wall and collided with the gates of a business premises on Healey Road, Ossett, at 10:30pm yesterday (16 April).

At least one person was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but non life threatening after the incident at the Calder Vale Mills business park.

A technical rescue team from Cleckheaton fire station was also called along with firefighters from Ossett and Dewsbury.

The incident took place on Healey Road at 10:30pm last night.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended at Healey Old Mills, Healey Road, Ossett at 22.29pm on Sunday following a single vehicle collision involving a car.

"The male driver was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

